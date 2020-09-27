Tennis Tennis Venus Williams slumps to opening defeat in Paris Venus Williams suffers her second successive first-round defeat in Grand Slam, going down to Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in straight sets. Reuters PARIS 27 September, 2020 20:46 IST Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia celebrates after winning a point during her first round match against Venus Williams. - Getty Images Reuters PARIS 27 September, 2020 20:46 IST Former French Open runner-up Venus Williams suffered her second successive first-round loss in a Grand Slam as she went down 6-4, 6-4 to Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Sunday.With a chill wind blowing and drizzle falling on the Simonne-Mathieu arena, the 40-year-old Williams began strongly but got bogged down in a baseline battle on a slow surface. The American has now fallen in the opening round at the French Open for the past three years.ALSO READ | Azarenka powers through in ParisWilliams led 3-1 and 4-2 in the first set against the 26-year-old who is playing under a special ranking after undergoing knee surgery, but lost a series of lengthy games as a first set lasting 68 minutes slipped away. Unable to hold her once mighty serve, Williams, the oldest player in the draw, fell 4-1 down in the second set as Schmiedlova moved within sight of snapping a streak of 12 successive Grand Slam first-round defeats since 2016.Williams, who played in black leggings and a bodywarmer, finally held serve after being broken six times in a row to close to 3-4 in the second as Schmiedlova began to look a little nervy but the Slovak edged 5-3 in front.Seven-times Grand Slam champion Williams fought ferociously until the end, saving two match points on serve, but Schmiedlova showed great composure to serve it out, sealing victory with a forehand down the line. The keys to victory. How Schmiedlova defeated Venus #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/6lqkP5gsqC— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 27, 2020 Williams, playing her 87th Grand Slam and now ranked 76th in the world, also lost in the opening round at the US Open, the first time she had fallen at the first hurdle at her home Slam in major in 22 appearances. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos