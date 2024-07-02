MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Rublev crashes out in first round to Tour-debutant Comesana

Comesana broke his opponent for a 3-2 lead in the first set and then held to win it, much to the frustration of Rublev, who frequently screamed out loud and remonstrated with his courtside coaching team.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 22:55 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s Francisco Comesana shakes hands with Russia’s Andrey Rublev after winning his first round match.
Australia’s Francisco Comesana shakes hands with Russia’s Andrey Rublev after winning his first round match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia’s Francisco Comesana shakes hands with Russia’s Andrey Rublev after winning his first round match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian sixth-seed Andrey Rublev crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, losing 6-4 5-7 6-2 7-6(5) to world No.122 Francisco Comesana of Argentina, playing his first ever match at a Grand Slam.

Comesana belied his lack of experience, playing with poise and control from the start. The 23-year-old broke his opponent for a 3-2 lead in the first set and then held to win it, much to the frustration of Rublev, who frequently screamed out loud and remonstrated with his courtside coaching team.

Rublev broke early in the second and began to assert himself, frequently wrong-footing Comesana or drawing him into long rallies and overpowering him with powerful forehand shots.

Comesana fought his way back from three set points down twice in the second set before losing it.

But the Argentinian, who fired down 21 aces in all, powered through the rain-interrupted third set and narrowly outdid Rublev for guile and accuracy in the fourth before drawing an unforced error from the Russian to finish the match in style.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Andrey Rublev

