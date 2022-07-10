Tennis

Protestor removed from Wimbledon Centre Court

A protestor shouted “Where is Peng Shuai?” and held up a sign at Centre Court during the men’s final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

AP
10 July, 2022 21:27 IST
Security personnel and spectators remove a protester from the stands during the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

Security personnel and spectators remove a protester from the stands during the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. | Photo Credit: AFP

A protestor who shouted “Where is Peng Shuai?” and held up a sign with the same message was forcefully taken out of the stands at Centre Court during the men’s final at Wimbledon.

Activist Drew Pavlou, who was also removed from the grounds at the Australian Open this year, says he held up the sign and shouted during a stop in play but then was grabbed by security guards and thrown to the ground.

He says he was taken to a public area outside the stadium and escorted off the grounds.

Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country’s ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then.

The All England Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four separate activists wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts were stopped by security at Wimbledon on Monday and had their bags searched.

