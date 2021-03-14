Tennis

Yuki beats Ramkumar to progress into Dubai Open main draw

Yuki Bhambri earned a gruelling three set win over Ramkumar Ramanathan to advance to the main draw of the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

14 March, 2021 19:14 IST
Yuki Bhambri

Yuki Bhambri will face Aljaz Bedene in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Championships. (File Image)   -  PTI

Yuki Bhambri beat compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in the second and final qualifying round to enter the main draw of the Dubai Duty Free Championships on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who is making a comeback after a lengthy layoff due to injury, will face Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the first round.

Yuki, who is competing on a Protected Ranking, beat compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of qualifying.

The results:

Dubai Open, UAE

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Yuki Bhambri bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Qualifying doubles (first round): Lorenzo Sonego & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) bt Yuki Bhambri & Divij Sharan 7-6(7), 7-5.