Yuki beats Ramkumar to progress into Dubai Open main draw

Yuki Bhambri beat compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in the second and final qualifying round to enter the main draw of the Dubai Duty Free Championships on Sunday.



The 28-year-old, who is making a comeback after a lengthy layoff due to injury, will face Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the first round.

Yuki, who is competing on a Protected Ranking, beat compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of qualifying.