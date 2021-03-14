Tennis Tennis Yuki beats Ramkumar to progress into Dubai Open main draw Yuki Bhambri earned a gruelling three set win over Ramkumar Ramanathan to advance to the main draw of the Dubai Duty Free Championships. Team Sportstar 14 March, 2021 19:14 IST Yuki Bhambri will face Aljaz Bedene in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Championships. (File Image) - PTI Team Sportstar 14 March, 2021 19:14 IST Yuki Bhambri beat compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in the second and final qualifying round to enter the main draw of the Dubai Duty Free Championships on Sunday.The 28-year-old, who is making a comeback after a lengthy layoff due to injury, will face Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the first round. RELATED| Fit-again Yuki Bhambri set for return after nearly quitting tennis Yuki, who is competing on a Protected Ranking, beat compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of qualifying. The results:Dubai Open, UAEQualifying singles (second and final round): Yuki Bhambri bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.Qualifying doubles (first round): Lorenzo Sonego & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) bt Yuki Bhambri & Divij Sharan 7-6(7), 7-5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.