Wimbledon 2023: Zverev vs Berrettini 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, when and where to watch

Alexander Zverev takes on Matteo Berrettini in the third round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Saturday.
The clash is scheduled to be the third match on Court 1 on the sixth day of this year’s edition.
When and where to watch?
It is a battle between two former Grand Slam finalists.
2020 US Open runner-up Zverev made it to third round after beating Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) and lucky loser Yosuke Watanuki of Japan 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in his first two matches.
The 19th-seeded German is looking reach the round of 16, his best result at SW19, for the third time in his career. A victory over Berrettini would help Zverev join Tommy Haas (16) in second place on the Open Era list for most Grand Slam round of 16 appearances by a German man which is led by Boris Becker (31).
Former World No. 2 Zverev played one tune-up event on grass - Halle - before Wimbledon where he beat Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov and Nicolas Jarry but lost to eventual champion Alexander Bublik in the semifinals.
On the other hand, Berrettini had to dig deep to defeat compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3 before his 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over 15th-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon this year.
Former World No. 6 Berrettini had reached the final at the All England Club two years ago but missed the previous edition after testing positive for COVID-19.
He came into this year’s tournament with no form whatsoever. The Italian has struggled with injuries. His only match on grass prior to the Major resulted in a 1-6, 2-6 first-round defeat against Sonego in Stuttgart.
Head-to-head record
Played: 5 | Zverev: 4 | Berrettini: 1
Zverev and Berrettini have faced each other five times but with the German leading the head-to-head record 4-1. However, this will be their first-ever meeting on grass or at a Slam.
|YEAR
|EVENT
|ROUND
|WINNER
|SCORE
|2021
|ATP FINALS
|ROUND ROBIN
|ZVEREV
|7-6(7), 1-0 retd.
|2021
|MADRID MASTERS
|FIRST ROUND
|ZVEREV
|6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3
|2019
|SHANGHAI MASTERS
|SEMIFINAL
|ZVEREV
|6-3, 6-4
|2019
|ROME MASTERS
|ROUND OF 32
|BERRETTINI
|7-5, 7-5
|2018
|ROME MASTERS
|ROUND OF 32
|ZVEREV
|7-5, 6-2
