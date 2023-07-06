MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Big-serving Zverev powers past Dutch qualifier Brouwer

Germany’s Alexander Zverev fired 20 aces past Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer to move into the Wimbledon second round with a hard-earned 6-4, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win on Thursday.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 20:45 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates defeating Gijs Brouwer of the Netherlands in the men’s singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates defeating Gijs Brouwer of the Netherlands in the men’s singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates defeating Gijs Brouwer of the Netherlands in the men’s singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany’s Alexander Zverev fired 20 aces past Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer to move into the Wimbledon second round with a hard-earned 6-4, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win on Thursday.

The 19th seed did not have an easy tournament start against the world number 153, whose own first serve percentage matched that of Zverev, and with the German getting just two break opportunities in total in the first two sets.

He next plays another lower-ranked player in Japan’s world number 116 Yosuke Watanuki with little time to rest as the schedule has been reworked following all the rain delays.

“He was a very tough opponent and the rain was a very tough opponent,” said Zverev, whose match was one of the last first- round clashes to finish. “I’m just happy to be back at Wimbledon.”

He missed the tournament last year following his ankle injury at the French Open.

READ | Wimbledon 2023: Andreeva, 16, reaches third round after Krejcikova retires

“I missed it last year with a bad injury so just to be on this court I’m happy to be here with 10,000 people. I know Wimbledon is the most historic tennis tournament in the world and maybe the most historic sporting event in the world.

“I play again tomorrow and the day after, well if I win of course. It’s going to be a tough few days with back-to-back matches and it is never easy physically - I’m just happy to be playing tennis now,” Zverev said.

The 26-year-old snatched a break at 3-3 in the first set before serving it out and both players held serve until left-hander Brouwer carved out two set points at 6-5.

Zverev, a former world number two, saved them both to force a tiebreak, winning it with another booming ace.

Both players comfortably held serve in the third to take it to another tiebreak and Zverev fired down his 20th ace to seal victory on his third match point.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Alexander Zverev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Marsh, Head dismissed either side of tea, Aus lose 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Big-serving Zverev powers past Dutch qualifier Brouwer
    Reuters
  3. Australia’s Fowler eager to play her part at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 6
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lara’s advice on situations will be of great help in Tests against India: West Indies captain Brathwaite
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Big-serving Zverev powers past Dutch qualifier Brouwer
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Andreeva, 16, reaches third round after Krejcikova retires
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini downs Sonego in lengthy Italian job
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Organizers try to catch up following three days of rain
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Wawrinka rolls back years to set up Djokovic clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Marsh, Head dismissed either side of tea, Aus lose 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Big-serving Zverev powers past Dutch qualifier Brouwer
    Reuters
  3. Australia’s Fowler eager to play her part at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, July 6
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lara’s advice on situations will be of great help in Tests against India: West Indies captain Brathwaite
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment