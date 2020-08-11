Videos Anderson not considering England Test future England bowler James Anderson says reports suggesting he is considering his Test future aren't true. Team Sportstar 11 August, 2020 12:07 IST Team Sportstar 11 August, 2020 12:07 IST Anderson not considering England Test future Wolves' Neves prepared for Sevilla showdown Europa League: Conte happy with semis progress IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron More Videos Real Madrid can turn Man City tie around: Van der Vaart Leeds United chief Radrizzani hails Bielsa as 'perfect-fit' at Elland Road No-one can match 'best ever' Ronaldo's mentality - Danilo Zverev edges Auger Aliassime in fiesty UTS2 finale Socialeyesed - Arsenal celebrate Arteta's first trophy Gasperini expects 'tough' quarterfinal against PSG for Atalanta Arteta thanks Guardiola after winning first trophy at Arsenal Juve must fix defence for Champions League second leg: Sarri