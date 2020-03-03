Videos Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev set for June 2020 Anthony Joshua's next opponent (Kubrat Pulev) has been announced - and it's not the bout all Boxing fans had hoped for - as they expected Tyson Fury. Team Sportstar 03 March, 2020 14:01 IST Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev set for June 2020 Team Sportstar 03 March, 2020 14:01 IST Serie A: 5 Things - Lazio's unbeaten run stretches to 21 games Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev set for June 2020 WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years Zidane: 'Vinicius deserved to score and Real deserved to win El Clasico' More Videos WATCH: Giannis' monster dunk against Hornets WATCH: South Africa hands Australia crushing defeat in first ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Sabalenka dominates Kvitova to take Doha crown HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to clinch Dubai crown Klopp focused on winning games again after Liverpool unbeaten run ends WATCH: Kvitova battles past Barty to set up Sabalenka showdown in Doha WATCH: Djokovic survives Dubai semifinal scare against Monfils LaLiga considering El Clasico behind closed doors