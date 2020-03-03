Videos

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev set for June 2020

Anthony Joshua's next opponent (Kubrat Pulev) has been announced - and it's not the bout all Boxing fans had hoped for - as they expected Tyson Fury.

03 March, 2020 14:01 IST

