Atletico plans on denting Barcelona's title hopes

Atletico Madrid can put a big dent in Barcelona's title hopes with victory on Tuesday.

30 June, 2020 13:06 IST
Quique Setien.
Andrej Kramaric.
Kramaric hands Dortmund worst home Bundesliga defeat
Werder relief and Dusseldorf despair in Bundesliga relegation fight
Real Madrid
Real Madrid Score Three Worldies...on The Training Ground
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Solskjaer hails Maguire after United make FA Cup semis
Pep Guardiola
Guardiola, Lampard congratulate Liverpool on title triumph
Liverpool clinches Premier League title
An important win for Arsenal after difficult week: Arteta
Michael Zorc
Zorc expecting “strange’ Dortmund goodbye for Gotze
Shib Sankar Patra
Happy birthday, Messi - from your 'family' back in Kolkata
Murray criticises Adria Tour after Djokovic, others test positive for coronavirus
Ashley Giles: I don't think the England-Pakistan series is in doubt