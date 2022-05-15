Videos CSK vs GT, IPL 2022: Predicted XI, players to watch out for Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the predicted playing XIs and players to watch out for as Chennai Super Kings takes on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 15 May, 2022 08:49 IST CSK vs GT, IPL 2022: Predicted XI, players to watch out for Team Sportstar MUMBAI 15 May, 2022 08:49 IST IPL 2022 most wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga leads Purple Cap race IPL 2022 most runs: Jos Buttler leads Orange Cap race KKR vs SRH head-to-head record, players to watch out for in crucial IPL 2022 match RCB vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for in IPL 2022 clash Read more stories on Videos. More Videos CSK vs MI head-to-head record, players to watch out for in IPL 2022 clash IPL 2022: DC vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: GT vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, players to watch out for CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer