WATCH: CSK vs MI match highlights and analysis in 5 mins

MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings beats Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. Here is everything you need to know about the match in just 5 mins.

Amol KarhadkarDivyakriti Singh
09 April, 2023 06:00 IST
09 April, 2023 06:00 IST

Mumbai Indians had the home advantage, but it was Ajinkya Rahane’s return to his hometown, in the Chennai Super Kings yellow, that turned out to be decisive during the most sought-after Indian Premier League clash of the season.

Making his debut for the side, Rahane’s 27-ball 61 meant the Super Kings strolled to the 158-run target at the Wankhede Stadium against its arch-rival. Rahane’s innings, which saw him register a 19-ball fifty, the fastest of the season, also ensured that Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner’s effective work with the ball in the first essay did not go to waste.

Once Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali were ruled out of the game, the Super Kings fielded Rahane at the top of the order. And the veteran batter had to take guard in the opening over of the chase, after Devon Conway played Jason Behrendorff on to the stumps off the fourth ball.

When Rahane pulled Behrendorff for a six in the third over, his intentions were clear. But it was in the next over when he went after rookie left-arm pacer Mohammed Arshad Khan that Rahane well and truly underlined his new avatar.

-Amol Karhadkar

