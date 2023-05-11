Videos

WATCH: Dhoni and Co. outclass Delhi Capitals at Chepauk; Match analysis in five minutes

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know about the match in just five minutes.

S. Dipak Ragav
11 May, 2023 06:00 IST
11 May, 2023 06:00 IST

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know about the match in just five minutes.

Chennai Super Kings pulled a page out of its old playbook of putting runs on board and using its spinners to strangle the opposition as it defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For the capacity crowd that shows up for Chennai Super Kings’ home matches, it is all about M.S. Dhoni’s cameos with the bat towards the end of the innings.

On Wednesday, the skipper’s 20 off nine balls (1x4, 2x6) helped Super Kings to a respectable total of 167 for eight after electing to bat.

