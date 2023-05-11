| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti SIngh

Chennai Super Kings pulled a page out of its old playbook of putting runs on board and using its spinners to strangle the opposition as it defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For the capacity crowd that shows up for Chennai Super Kings’ home matches, it is all about M.S. Dhoni’s cameos with the bat towards the end of the innings.

On Wednesday, the skipper’s 20 off nine balls (1x4, 2x6) helped Super Kings to a respectable total of 167 for eight after electing to bat.

