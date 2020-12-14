Videos Eddie Hearn vows to make Joshua-Fury unification bout happen Eddie Hearn has said he will deliver a world heavyweight unification title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury next year. Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 12:41 IST Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 12:41 IST ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates Lampard confused by Chelsea ‘strongest squad’ tag Madrid derby: Zidane hails Real after win More Videos ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Joshua confident in weapons for Pulev slugfest Guardiola praises Aguero's goalscoring 'instinct' Antonio Conte fumes at defensive Shakhtar Zinedine Zidane: I'll never be Real Madrid's Alex Ferguson ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start: Solskjaer ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation