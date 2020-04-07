Videos

Born This Day - Franck Ribery turns 37

Franck Ribery won nine Bundesligas and six German Cup in 12 seasons with Bayern Munich and the 2013 treble when they beat Dortmund in the Champions League final.

07 April, 2020 14:28 IST
