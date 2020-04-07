Videos Coronavirus: Bayern Munich returns to training amid pandemic Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich's players are training at their Sabener Strasse base in small groups with zero contact during coronavirus pandemic. Team Sportstar 07 April, 2020 11:20 IST Team Sportstar 07 April, 2020 11:20 IST Coronavirus: Bayern Munich returns to training amid pandemic Coronavirus doesn't disrupt Tajikistan Super Cup Miami Open Rewind - 2019’s Big Winners Odsonne Edouard - Ready for the Premier League? More Videos Coronavirus: Belarus holds ice hockey game amid pandemic Kobe Bryant posthumously inducted into 2020 Hall of Fame Nicaraguan footballers play on amid coronavirus fears Greg Van Avermaet wins virtual Tour of Flanders from his attic Pat Cummins: I'm greedy, I'd love to see the IPL happen Quiz: How well do you know Wimbledon? UK Health Minister calls on Premier League players to take wage cut Watch: Juve's Paulo Dybala details COVID-19 experience in quarantine