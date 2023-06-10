Top seed Iga Swiatek will bid to win her third French Open crown in four years on Saturday and join an exclusive club of three-time winner including Serena Williams and Monica Seles.
But the 22-year-old Pole faces an unexpected hurdle in the final with unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova having defied injuries and the odds to book her first Grand Slam final spot.
Swiatek is the overwhelming favourite, having unlocked the secrets of the Paris clay with a modern game that includes aggressive play, superb movement and a perception and anticipation of the ball that is second to none.
