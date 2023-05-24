WATCH: Dhoni leads CSK to its 10th IPL final; GT vs CSK match analysis in five minutes.

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reached a record 10th IPL final in 14 seasons after a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

To their credit, the Titans fought hard. But as so many have found before them, the game at Chepauk ultimately seemed to bend itself around the man wearing the No. 7 yellow jersey, who is now just a breath away from a fifth IPL title. GT will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on May 26.

The Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha to Deepak Chahar (2 for 29) early in the 173-run chase. Hardik Pandya came up at three but holed out at backward point off Maheesh Theekshana in the last over of the PowerPlay. Dhoni had put an extra fielder just a ball prior, to pack the off side and force batters to go aerial.

Dasun Shanaka was promoted to target Theekshana, which he did. But Theekshana had the last laugh when he caught his Sri Lankan skipper in the 11th over, trying to reverse sweep Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 18).

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill looked like he was batting on a different pitch, but with Jadeja’s dismissal of David Miller making it 85 needed off 42, Gill had to go after the bowling. Dhoni brought Chahar back into the attack in the 14th over, and he got Gill with a slower short ball. Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan raised hopes, but Ruturaj Gaikwad’s diving catch at deep midwicket sent Shankar back and sealed GT’s fate.

