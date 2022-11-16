India skipper Hardik Pandya said that the team is disappointed after failing to reach the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 but that it needs to learn and cope with the loss. India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup as the men in blue’s quest to win an ICC trophy continues.

Hardik will lead Team India in the white-ball series against New Zealand with the first T20I starting in Wellington on Friday. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs between November 18-30 in New Zealand.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested from the series as India aims to put the disappointment of the T20 World Cup 2022 behind and start the series on a winning note.