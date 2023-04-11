IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG
IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell credited the RCB batters for a competitive total and conceded that the bowlers didn’t back their efforts up enough in the side’s close loss to Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
11 April, 2023 18:31 IST
11 April, 2023 18:31 IST
IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell credited the RCB batters for a competitive total and conceded that the bowlers didn’t back their efforts up enough in the side’s close loss to Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :