IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG

IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell credited the RCB batters for a competitive total and conceded that the bowlers didn’t back their efforts up enough in the side’s close loss to Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell credited the RCB batters for a competitive total and conceded that the bowlers didn’t back their efforts up enough in the side’s close loss to Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.