Videos Sarri left angry at Juve's carelessness after shock defeat to Verona Maurizio Sarri was left angry at Juventus' carelessness as the Old Lady fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona in the Serie A. Team Sportstar 09 February, 2020 15:10 IST Sarri left angry at Juve's carelessness after shock defeat to Verona Team Sportstar 09 February, 2020 15:10 IST Pep Guardiola insists he's not the only reason players join Man City Pep Guardiola: Man City will buy big in the close season Mourinho compares VAR to playstation I went viral for the wrong reasons: Mourinho More Videos Man United move a dream come true: Ighalo Kimmich ready for Bayern showdown with RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal: Bayern got a 'wake-up call' against Hoffenheim, says Flick Barcelona coach refuses to get “into Messi’s life” after Abidal row Mourinho 'had the feeling' this was Liverpool's season Sarri happy with Ronaldo's return to fitness Setien hails Fati's two-goal performance Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes sparks Kansas City Chiefs to comeback win