Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Argentina’s win over France to clinch the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar was well deserved and it was probably the best final after 80 minutes.

Klopp said, “They deserved it and when you saw the team celebrating and especially the country celebrating, it probably hit the right country in difficult times. I’m really happy for them, they’ve waited for a long time, a couple of times they have been in the final, lost it. They were unlucky in moments and now they did it and the greatest footballer of my lifetime, watching properly, Lionel Messi, the way he played football at this age should give us all a hint how long footballers can perform at a top level.”

He added, “We shouldn’t close the books too early. It was a joy to watch him.”

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18 ended in a 3-3 draw.