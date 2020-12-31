Videos

LeBron and Hammon both make history in Lakers wins over Spurs

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon made history by becoming the first woman to take charge of an NBA team when she took over after head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 December, 2020 16:01 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 December, 2020 16:01 IST
LeBron and Hammon both make history in Lakers wins over Spurs
Lewis Hamilton to be awarded knighthood after historic seventh world title
NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session
Premier League facing a 'tough time' against COVID-19 threat - Lampard
 More Videos
Born This Day - Tiger Woods turns 45
ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day One - highlights
New Zealand vs Pakistan, first Test Day One - highlights
Youngsters deliver for Arsenal as scrutiny shifts to Lampard
ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
How to get Kane Williamson out