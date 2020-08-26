Videos

Barcelona greats reveal the importance of Lionel Messi

Former and current Barcelona players like Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Ludovic Giuly and Ivan Rakitic about what Lionel Messi and the club mean to each other.

26 August, 2020 15:49 IST
 
