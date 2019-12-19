Videos Club World Cup 2019: Liverpool players react to reaching final Liverpool left it late again as it beat Monterrey in the Club World Cup semifinal and now looks to Saturday's final against Flamengo. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 12:52 IST Club World Cup 2019: Liverpool players react to reaching final Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 12:52 IST Ernesto Valverde: El Clasico always brings intensity Luis Suarez vs Karim Benzema - who will decide El Clasico? You want to sack me? - Guardiola on whether Arteta is waiting for City top job On This Day: Jose Mourinho sacked by Manchester United More Videos P.V. Sindhu talks about upcoming BWF Super Series Finals, her Olympic dreams India vs West Indies, Chennai ODI: Slow ticket sales at counters on Day 1 Jurgen Klopp finally remembers what a clean sheet feels like Duncan Ferguson gives his thoughts on Kovac's Goodison visit Joshua tight-lipped over whether he'll fight Fury or Wilder next Valverde surprised by Suarez's stunning goal David Villa bids emotional farewell to football Guardiola and Solskjaer condemn racist gesture from Man City fan