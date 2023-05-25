WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai to a win in eliminator 1; MI vs LSG Match analysis in five minutes

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Mumbai Indians might have just about crawled into the playoffs but on Wednesday it showed why it is the most successful side in the history of the IPL (Indian Premier League) with a clinical performance as it thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Right from the moment Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat, the five-time champion came hard at Super Giants and posted 182 for eight thanks to quickfire knocks from Cameron Green (41 off 23 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20b).

However, the day belonged to Akash Madhwal, who blew away Super Giants’ batting line-up with a sensational spell of fast bowling to finish with figures of 3.3-0-5-5 as he helped his side bundle out the opposition for just 101.

