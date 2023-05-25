Videos

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai to a win in eliminator 1; MI vs LSG Match analysis in five minutes

Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the first eliminator of IPL 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about that match in just five minutes.

S. Dipak Ragav
CHENNAI 25 May, 2023 06:00 IST
CHENNAI 25 May, 2023 06:00 IST

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Mumbai Indians might have just about crawled into the playoffs but on Wednesday it showed why it is the most successful side in the history of the IPL (Indian Premier League) with a clinical performance as it thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Right from the moment Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat, the five-time champion came hard at Super Giants and posted 182 for eight thanks to quickfire knocks from Cameron Green (41 off 23 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20b).

However, the day belonged to Akash Madhwal, who blew away Super Giants’ batting line-up with a sensational spell of fast bowling to finish with figures of 3.3-0-5-5 as he helped his side bundle out the opposition for just 101.

