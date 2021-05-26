Videos

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

Pep Guardiola has enjoyed some incredible moments in the Champions League during his managerial career. Take a look back at his journey ahead of the 2021 final

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 May, 2021 05:18 IST

Pep Guardiola has won two Champions League titles with Barcelona. Can Manchester City win him his third?   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 May, 2021 05:18 IST

Can Pep Guardiola's Manchester City win its maiden Champions League title and the Spaniard his third European career crown?

 