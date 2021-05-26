Videos Videos Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance Pep Guardiola has enjoyed some incredible moments in the Champions League during his managerial career. Take a look back at his journey ahead of the 2021 final Team Sportstar 26 May, 2021 05:18 IST Pep Guardiola has won two Champions League titles with Barcelona. Can Manchester City win him his third? - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 26 May, 2021 05:18 IST Can Pep Guardiola's Manchester City win its maiden Champions League title and the Spaniard his third European career crown? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.