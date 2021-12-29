Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 16 Highlights - Arjun Deshwal guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to win over UP Yoddha, Pardeep Narwal struggles Pro Kabaddi 8: Arjun Deshwal has proven to be a smart acquisition for the Panthers with yet another Super 10 to help Jaipur beat UP Yoddha. Team Sportstar 29 December, 2021 14:48 IST Team Sportstar 29 December, 2021 14:48 IST Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas 32-29 with young raider Arjun Deshwal scoring 11 points. Skipper Deepak Hooda scored 9 points.Yoddha looked clueless for most parts of this game as Jaipur Pink Panthers stuck to the basics to get ahead. VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 6: PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas ties U Mumba 30-30 in thriller, Jaipur Pink Panthers beats UP Yoddhas 32-29 Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 15 Highlights - V Ajith Kumar guides U Mumba to draw against former team Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 14 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat, Dong Geon Lee help Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 13 Highlights - Dabang Delhi holds Gujarat Giants to 24-24 draw Deshorn Brown scores hat-trick in Mumbai-NorthEast high-scoring draw Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 12 Highlights - Arjun Deshwal's 18-point haul helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 11 Highlights - Aslam Inamdar helps Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal helps UP Yoddha to win against old team Patna Pirates Stewart, Sahal score in Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Odisha FC stalemate Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal guides UP Yoddha to win vs former team Patna Pirates 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 9 Highlights - Bengal Warriors edge Gujarat Giants in nervy 31-28 win Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 8 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas