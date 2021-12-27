Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 9 Highlights - Bengal Warriors edge Gujarat Giants in nervy 31-28 win Pro Kabaddi League 8: It was a nervy affair that went down to the very last minute, but defending champion Bengal Warriors managed to hold on to its slender lead and pick up another win. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2021 15:26 IST Team Sportstar 27 December, 2021 15:26 IST Bengal Warriors secured its second win on the trot as it claimed a tense 31-28 triumph over Gujarat Giants on day three of the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Friday.VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 2: Pro Kabaddi day 3: Naveen becomes fastest to 500 points; wins for Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 9 Highlights - Bengal Warriors edge Gujarat Giants in nervy 31-28 win Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 8 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 7 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Super 10 helps Dabang Delhi pip U Mumba Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 6 Highlights - Monu Goyat leads Patna Pirates to 42-39 win over Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 5 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi too good for shaky Puneri Paltan 2021: Year in Sports - January: From India's Gabba conquest to Liverpool's Premier League hiccups Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 4 Highlights - Gujarat Giants beats Jaipur Pink Panthers in opener Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 3 Highlights - Nabibakhsh guides Bengal Warriors to 38-33 win over UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 2 Highlights- Tamil Thalaivas gift Telugu Titans 40-40 draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 1 Highlights- U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points