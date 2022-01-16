Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 40 Highlights: Naveen pips Pardeep as Dabang Delhi beats UP Yoddha PKL 8: Naveen Kumar proved once again why he is considered the best raider in kabaddi by helping Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U.P. Yoddha 37-33 in Match 40 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Team Sportstar 16 January, 2022 06:00 IST Team Sportstar 16 January, 2022 06:00 IST Naveen Kumar proved once again why he is considered the best raider in kabaddi by helping Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U.P. Yoddha 37-33 in Match 40 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) Season 8 in Bengaluru. The opening game of the night saw the Yoddha defenders give Naveen Kumar a tough time with aggressive tackles, but the young raider still found a way past them to ensure his Delhi side emerged victorious. U.P. Yoddha didn’t do a lot wrong on the night with Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill scoring 9 points each. Unfortunately for them, it was just another outstanding performance from Naveen Kumar who scored 18 points including one for the tackle. The result helped Dabang Delhi K.C. regain the top spot on the points table.Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Naveen Kumar's second half comeback helps Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddha, wins for Patna Pirates, U Mumba Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 40 Highlights: Naveen pips Pardeep as Dabang Delhi beats UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 39 Highlights: Arjun Deshwal guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to 31-26 win over Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 38 Highlights: Meetu Mahender helps Haryana Steelers stun defending champion Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 37 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 36 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas holds Patna Pirates to a thrilling draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 35 Highlights: Brilliant Naveen helps Dabang Delhi pip Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 34 Highlights: Raiders make merry as Puneri Paltan beats Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 33 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's milestone marred by UP Yoddha's loss to Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 31 Highlights: Team effort helps Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 31-30 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 32 Highlights: Abhishek Singh's smart final raid helps U Mumba hold Haryana Steelers to draw Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 30 Highlights: Maninder-Nabibakhsh team up to help Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 29 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Puneri Paltan to top table