Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 40 Highlights: Naveen pips Pardeep as Dabang Delhi beats UP Yoddha

PKL 8: Naveen Kumar proved once again why he is considered the best raider in kabaddi by helping Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U.P. Yoddha 37-33 in Match 40 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League

16 January, 2022 06:00 IST
Naveen Kumar proved once again why he is considered the best raider in kabaddi by helping Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U.P. Yoddha 37-33 in Match 40 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) Season 8 in Bengaluru.

The opening game of the night saw the Yoddha defenders give Naveen Kumar a tough time with aggressive tackles, but the young raider still found a way past them to ensure his Delhi side emerged victorious.

U.P. Yoddha didn’t do a lot wrong on the night with Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill scoring 9 points each. Unfortunately for them, it was just another outstanding performance from Naveen Kumar who scored 18 points including one for the tackle. The result helped Dabang Delhi K.C. regain the top spot on the points table.

Match report: Pro Kabaddi 8: Naveen Kumar's second half comeback helps Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddha, wins for Patna Pirates, U Mumba

