Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36 PKL 8: Dabang Delhi once again looked listless in the raiding department in star raider Naveen Kumar’s absence as Vikash Kandola guided Haryana Steelers to a 36-33 win. Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 19:20 IST Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 19:20 IST Vikash Kandola was the star for Haryana Steelers as it beat neighbour Dabang Delhi 36-33 in the first game of the evening. Dabang Delhi once again looked listless in the raiding department in star raider Naveen Kumar’s absence.READ: Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha beats Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers upsets Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36 Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy Promo: Kings of Kabaddi S0201 - Aslam Inamdar Kashmir's Arif Mohammad Khan almost quit alpine skiing due to financial difficulties - journey to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 67 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls after freak eight-point raid Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 66 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in intense contest Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 65 Highlights: Telugu Titans score season's first win against Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 64 Highlights: Haryana Steelers' defence thumps Puneri Paltan 37-30