Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 77 Highlights: Telugu Titans earns fighting draw against Haryana Steelers

Telugu Titans made a stunning comeback to hold Haryana Steelers to a 39-39 tie in a Pro Kabaddi League 8 match.

Haryana Steelers started the match on the front foot with its raiding trio of Vikash Kandola, Rohit Gulia and Vinay taking turns to win raid points. Telugu Titans struggled to match the intensity with their star raider Rajnish missing out.

The Steelers opened an eight-point lead, but the Titans staged an immediate fightback.



READ: Pro Kabaddi: Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans share spoils after 39-39 tie