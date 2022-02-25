Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 77 Highlights: Telugu Titans earns fighting draw against Haryana Steelers PKL 8: Telugu Titans struggled to match the intensity of the Haryana Steelers with their star raider Rajnish missing out, but Titans managed an impressive comeback to tie the game. Team Sportstar 25 February, 2022 14:43 IST Team Sportstar 25 February, 2022 14:43 IST Telugu Titans made a stunning comeback to hold Haryana Steelers to a 39-39 tie in a Pro Kabaddi League 8 match. Haryana Steelers started the match on the front foot with its raiding trio of Vikash Kandola, Rohit Gulia and Vinay taking turns to win raid points. Telugu Titans struggled to match the intensity with their star raider Rajnish missing out. The Steelers opened an eight-point lead, but the Titans staged an immediate fightback.READ: Pro Kabaddi: Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans share spoils after 39-39 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 76 Highlights: Mohit Goyat guides Puneri Paltan to massive 42-25 win over Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 74 Highlights: Pawan's super 10 helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 73 Highlights: Haryana Steelers steal one-point win from UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 72 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas settle for another draw, tie with Jaipur Pink Panthers Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 71 Highlights: U Mumba crush Telugu Titans 42-35 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 70 Highlights: Puneri Paltan stuns Bengaluru Bulls 37-35 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 69 Highlights: Pardeep-Surender shine, UP Yoddha's defence trumps Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 68 Highlights: Dabang Delhi feel Naveen Kumar's absence, lose to Haryana Steelers 33-36 Rahul Dravid on Wriddhiman Saha comments: Not hurt; he deserved honesty and clarity Kings of Kabaddi: Aslam Inamdar - Puneri Paltan's star in the making Saha, Pujara, Rahane dropped, Rohit made Test captain - Full video of Chetan Sharma's press conference Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy