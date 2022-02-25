Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

U Mumba defeated Bengaluru Bulls for the second time this season as it cruised to a 45-34 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8).

This was U Mumba's second win on the trot and extended its unbeaten run to four games. Abhishek Singh claimed another Super 10 as he scored 11 points, but the top performer of the evening for U Mumba was Rahul Sethpal. The all-rounder inflicted two crucial Super Tackles to finish with eight points. Ajith Kumar was also lethal as he put up eight points on the board.

U Mumba began the game on the front foot with Abhishek running circles around the Bulls defenders. His clinical running hand touches gave U Mumba an early advantage while Fazel Atrachali’s tackle on Pawan ensured the Bulls captain remained in the dugout. U Mumba inflicted an All Out as early as the fifth minute to storm ahead.



