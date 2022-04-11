Videos

Professional boxing returns to Cuba, 60 years after Fidel Castro's ban

Cuban authorities this week gave the green light for Cuban boxers to participate in the professional circuits for the first time since 1962. It was abolished by Fidel Castro's revolution, which encouraged the development of amateur sports.

