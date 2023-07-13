MagazineBuy Print

Ashwin: I think Rahul Dravid brainwashed me....

After the close of play on day one, Ravichandran Ashwin, who also thinks deeply about the game, was asked about his long journey in international cricket and the ups and downs along the way, including the recent exclusion from the WTC final against Australia.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 14:04 IST , Roseau

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: BCCI

After the close of play on day one, wily off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who also thinks deeply about the game, was asked about his long journey in international cricket and the ups and downs along the way, including the recent exclusion from the WTC final against Australia.

READ THE INTERVIEW HE GAVE SPORTSTAR AFTER THE WTC FINAL, where he talks about the disappointment of being dropped, his long career and its highs and lows and more here.

Related Topics

Ravichandran Ashwin /

India /

West Indies /

Rahul Dravid

