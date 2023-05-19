WATCH: Kohli’s century powers RCB to a win over SRH; Match analysis in five minutes

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Virat Kohli cracked a superb century (100, 63b, 12x4, 4x6) and put on a 172-run opening stand in 17.5 overs with captain Faf du Plessis (71, 47b, 7x4, 2x6) to fashion Royal Challengers Bangalore’s thumping, eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and help the team move closer to the playoffs in the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday night.

It was a pity that the belligerence of Kohli and du Plessis put to shade a scintillating century earlier by Heinrich Klaasen for the home team when it was put into bat as Sunrisers suffered a sixth defeat in seven games at home. Du Plessis was lucky to be dropped on eight in the deep off pacer Kartik Tyagi and later, when on 41, was caught off debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy of what turned out to be a no-ball after a review opted by the batter. But, importantly, he stayed in the middle even as Kohli displayed a dazzling array of strokes – the six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to reach the century being the pick of the shots for sheer audacity

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE