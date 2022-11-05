Sportstar caught up with Ric Charlesworth, Australian hockey legend, on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Indian hockey, the road ahead and also touched upon the importance of playing multiple sports in the formative years.
Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at
Ric Charlesworth shares an unbreakable bond with India and its hockey. Being among the first high-profile overseas names to be involved with Indian hockey about a decade-and-a-half ago as the technical director, the Australian legend had to leave the country on a bitter note in 2008. But even then, he continues to follow Indian hockey closely and bats for the team every time it hits the turf.
SYDNEY 05 November, 2022 16:56 IST
SYDNEY 05 November, 2022 16:56 IST
More Videos
WATCH: Boumous celebrates Kolkata derby goal with fans at Salt Lake Stadium, ATKMB 2-0 EBFC Highlights
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :