WATCH: Ronald Koeman's first day as Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman, after leaving the Netherlands national team's coaching job, returns to the club where he spent six seasons between 1989 and 1995, this time as coach. Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 09:03 IST Ronald Koeman left the Netherlands national team's coaching job to join Barcelona. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 09:03 IST Barcelona and Ronald Koeman reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until June 30, 2022. He was appointed after Quique Setien was sacked by the club following the 8-2 drubbing it was handed by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Dutchman returns to the club where he spent six seasons between 1989 and 1995, this time as coach. Take a look at his presentation in Barcelona.