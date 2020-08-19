Videos

Nagelsmann with no complaints after RB Leipzig's loss to PSG

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said that his team showed the right character but they have to accept that PSG was just better team on the night.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 August, 2020 14:00 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 August, 2020 14:00 IST
Nagelsmann with no complaints after RB Leipzig's loss to PSG
Cricketers must respect bubble to continue global game - Finch
Ronald Koeman set for Barcelona return- 5 Things
Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre
 More Videos
Champions League preview: Lyon v Bayern Munich - H2H Preview
Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after UCL defeat
Ashley Cole encouraged by Andrea Pirlo's appointment at Juventus
Shadab Jakati
IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati
Dembele happy to start from the bench to help Lyon
Guardiola: City out because they were not perfect against Lyon
WATCH: MS Dhoni's career stats in international cricket
MS Dhoni
'Coolest man in world cricket' - Top 10 quotes on MS Dhoni
 Related