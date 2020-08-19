Videos Nagelsmann with no complaints after RB Leipzig's loss to PSG RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said that his team showed the right character but they have to accept that PSG was just better team on the night. Team Sportstar 19 August, 2020 14:00 IST Team Sportstar 19 August, 2020 14:00 IST Nagelsmann with no complaints after RB Leipzig's loss to PSG Cricketers must respect bubble to continue global game - Finch Ronald Koeman set for Barcelona return- 5 Things Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre More Videos Champions League preview: Lyon v Bayern Munich - H2H Preview Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after UCL defeat Ashley Cole encouraged by Andrea Pirlo's appointment at Juventus IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati Dembele happy to start from the bench to help Lyon Guardiola: City out because they were not perfect against Lyon WATCH: MS Dhoni's career stats in international cricket 'Coolest man in world cricket' - Top 10 quotes on MS Dhoni