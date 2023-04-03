Videos

Rahul Bose: Rugby India one of the most gender-sensitive federations in history | Sportstar Conclave

On the sidelines of the first-ever Sportstar National Sports Conclave, Rahul Bose talks about his work and priorities as president of Rugby India, making basic provisions available for players and the road ahead.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 18:12 IST
