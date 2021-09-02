Videos

Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal

Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal after she equalled the world record with a score of 249.6 in the women's 10m air rifle standing final (SH 1).

02 September, 2021 21:34 IST
Read more stories on Videos.

