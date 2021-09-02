Videos Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal after she equalled the world record with a score of 249.6 in the women's 10m air rifle standing final (SH 1). Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 21:34 IST Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 21:34 IST Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal Paralympian, nurse, musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist At MMA centre, China snowboarders grapple with pandemic's impact PKL Auction 2021: Top five most expensive Indian signings Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Meet Bhavina Patel - India's first medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics Will the Paralympics bring changes in disability support in Japan? Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends On this day in 2012, Unmukt Chand led India to its third U19 World Cup title