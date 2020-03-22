Videos U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee's chief executive advises the athletes to ensure the conditions are safe to train for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Team Sportstar 22 March, 2020 14:57 IST U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 Team Sportstar 22 March, 2020 14:57 IST U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut Australian PM leaves door open for rugby league to continue despite non-essential Japanese divided on whether Tokyo Olympics should go ahead More Videos Olympic medallist wants Tokyo postponed to avoid "Games of Death" On this day: Ronaldinho turns 40 Coronavirus - what's the latest? Coronavirus: Olympic officials adamant Games will defeat COVID-19 UEFA made a mistake allowing CL match to go ahead - Italian professor Paul Pogba: The Man Utd star who is rumoured to be leaving at end of season The Hansi Flick impact Tokyo Olympics: Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame