MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO | Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi wins Emerging Hero award

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was named the Emerging Hero at the Sportstar Focus Telangana Conclave held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 21:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was named the Emerging Hero at the Sportstar Focus Telangana Conclave held in Hyderabad on Thursday. He is among a group of talented teenagers who are making waves in the world of chess.

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu gave away the award to Arjun’s parents.

Arjun’s international journey started in 2015 when he won a silver medal at the Asian Youth Championship in Korea. He is currently ranked 20th in the world and is the first Grandmaster from Telangana, having earned the title at the young age of 14 in 2018.

Related Topics

Arjun Erigaisi /

Sportstar Conclave

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO | Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi wins Emerging Hero award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa 2-1 in semifinal, sets up Kolkata derby final vs East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh 164 all out; Samarawickrama fifty, Asalanka put Sri Lanka on track
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya, Vantika shine on opening day, take early lead
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, format, live streaming info
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. VIDEO | Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi wins Emerging Hero award
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships: As he arrives in Budapest, Neeraj Chopra gets his game face on
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Video: At sunset of his career, Wriddhiman Saha ‘the groundsman’ returns to roots
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Video: World Athletics Championships day 1 review - Tragic falls, shows of strength and plenty of lessons to learn
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup final: England vs Spain tactical preview - Can Wiegman’s Lionesses tackle Vilda’s La Roja?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO | Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi wins Emerging Hero award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa 2-1 in semifinal, sets up Kolkata derby final vs East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh 164 all out; Samarawickrama fifty, Asalanka put Sri Lanka on track
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya, Vantika shine on opening day, take early lead
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, format, live streaming info
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment