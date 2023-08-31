VIDEO | Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi wins Emerging Hero award

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was named the Emerging Hero at the Sportstar Focus Telangana Conclave held in Hyderabad on Thursday. He is among a group of talented teenagers who are making waves in the world of chess.
Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu gave away the award to Arjun’s parents.
Arjun’s international journey started in 2015 when he won a silver medal at the Asian Youth Championship in Korea. He is currently ranked 20th in the world and is the first Grandmaster from Telangana, having earned the title at the young age of 14 in 2018.
