MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Maharaj-Shamsi find rhythm in the nets; Van der Dussen spends time with Chepauk dogs

South Africa will take on a struggling Pakistan in the 26th match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 13:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
| Video Credit: ICC

South Africa will take on a struggling Pakistan in the 26th match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Ahead of the clash, the South African contingent hit the nets and toiled hard. The batters, Rassie van der Dussen in particular, took on spinners keeping the Chepuk pitch in mind, which has the tendency to help spin bowlers.

VIDEO | Rizwan, Shaheen sweat it out in the nets at Chepauk

Skipper Temba Bavuma also hinted a potential inclusion of Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing 11 to further strengthen his side’s spin unit. This might be due to the fact that most of Pakistan’s top-order have found it difficult to get going against the spinners. Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan have increasingly used sweeps and reverse sweeps against the slower bowlers, and the inclusion of Shamsi might be just to exploit the same.

Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj would want to extract the most out of the pitch and will tighten the screws against Pakistan, in a crucial game for both the sides.

(with inputs from Nigamanth P)

Related Topics

Rassie van der Dussen /

Keshav Maharaj /

Tabraiz Shamsi /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ODI World Cup /

2023 ODI World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Maharaj-Shamsi find rhythm in the nets; Van der Dussen spends time with Chepauk dogs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: Toss, match updates; predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Revamped Eden Gardens gears up to host World Cup 2023 matches
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Maharaj-Shamsi find rhythm in the nets; Van der Dussen spends time with Chepauk dogs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. VIDEO: We’re not just losing, we’re losing by a long way, says England captain Jos Butler
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Focus now on El Clasico for Xavi as Barcelona continues Champions League domination
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Rizwan, Shaheen sweat it out in the nets at Chepauk
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. VIDEO: This is my new home, says Chamari Athapaththu on Sydney Thunder
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Maharaj-Shamsi find rhythm in the nets; Van der Dussen spends time with Chepauk dogs
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: Toss, match updates; predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Revamped Eden Gardens gears up to host World Cup 2023 matches
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment