PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Maharaj-Shamsi find rhythm in the nets; Van der Dussen spends time with Chepauk dogs

South Africa will take on a struggling Pakistan in the 26th match of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Ahead of the clash, the South African contingent hit the nets and toiled hard. The batters, Rassie van der Dussen in particular, took on spinners keeping the Chepuk pitch in mind, which has the tendency to help spin bowlers.

Skipper Temba Bavuma also hinted a potential inclusion of Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing 11 to further strengthen his side’s spin unit. This might be due to the fact that most of Pakistan’s top-order have found it difficult to get going against the spinners. Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan have increasingly used sweeps and reverse sweeps against the slower bowlers, and the inclusion of Shamsi might be just to exploit the same.

Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj would want to extract the most out of the pitch and will tighten the screws against Pakistan, in a crucial game for both the sides.

(with inputs from Nigamanth P)