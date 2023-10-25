VIDEO: Guardiola believes Messi should have his own Ballon d’Or category

Pep Guardiola says Lionel Messi should have his own category at the Ballon d’Or but admitted the World Cup winner and Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland would both be deserving winners of the prize.

Messi, who recently left Paris Saint Germain for Inter Miami, is favourite to win the Ballon d’Or for a record-extending eighth time after leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year.

Haaland could be his main rival after scoring 52 goals in 53 games to help City win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

Guardiola knows the qualities of both players better than most, previously coaching Messi at Barcelona and currently managing Haaland with City.

“Always I said that the Ballon d’Or should be in two sections, one for Messi, and after look for the other one, so Haaland should win, yes,” Guardiola said.

