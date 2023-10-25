Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil on Wednesday clinched a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event with a world record effort of 73.29m.
The 25-year-old broke his own previous world record of 70.83m which he had thrown while winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.
RELATED | Asian Para Games 2023, October 25 medal tally LIVE
Another Indian, Pushpendra Singh won the bronze medal with a throw of 62.06m.
Samitha Arachchige Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka took the silver with a throw of 64.09m.
Antil had won gold in the men’s javelin F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a then world record throw of 68.55m.
This was India’s 10th gold at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Para Games with the total medal count swelling to 36.
-PTI
Latest on Sportstar
- VIDEO: This is my new home, says Chamari Athapaththu on Sydney Thunder
- VIDEO: Guardiola believes Messi should have his own Ballon d’Or category
- VIDEO: Sumit Antil breaks javelin throw World Record at Asian Para Games 2023
- ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka needs to fight fire with fire against England, says Mathews
- BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as India Women’s Senior Team head coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE