VIDEO: Sumit Antil breaks javelin throw World Record at Asian Para Games 2023

Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil on Wednesday clinched a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event with a world record effort of 73.29m.

The 25-year-old broke his own previous world record of 70.83m which he had thrown while winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

RELATED | Asian Para Games 2023, October 25 medal tally LIVE

Another Indian, Pushpendra Singh won the bronze medal with a throw of 62.06m.

Samitha Arachchige Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka took the silver with a throw of 64.09m.

Antil had won gold in the men’s javelin F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a then world record throw of 68.55m.

This was India’s 10th gold at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Para Games with the total medal count swelling to 36.

-PTI