MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Sumit Antil breaks javelin throw World Record at Asian Para Games 2023

The 25-year-old broke his own previous world record of 70.83m which he had thrown while winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 16:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: FanCode

Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil on Wednesday clinched a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event with a world record effort of 73.29m.

The 25-year-old broke his own previous world record of 70.83m which he had thrown while winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

RELATED | Asian Para Games 2023, October 25 medal tally LIVE

Another Indian, Pushpendra Singh won the bronze medal with a throw of 62.06m.

Samitha Arachchige Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka took the silver with a throw of 64.09m.

Antil had won gold in the men’s javelin F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a then world record throw of 68.55m.

This was India’s 10th gold at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Para Games with the total medal count swelling to 36.

-PTI

Related Topics

Asian Para Games /

Sumit Antil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: This is my new home, says Chamari Athapaththu on Sydney Thunder
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Guardiola believes Messi should have his own Ballon d’Or category
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Sumit Antil breaks javelin throw World Record at Asian Para Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka needs to fight fire with fire against England, says Mathews
    PTI
  5. BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as India Women’s Senior Team head coach
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. VIDEO: This is my new home, says Chamari Athapaththu on Sydney Thunder
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Guardiola believes Messi should have his own Ballon d’Or category
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Sumit Antil breaks javelin throw World Record at Asian Para Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs AFG, ICC World Cup: Afghanistan beats Pakistan for first time ever with record chase
    Ayan Acharya
  5. PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Strong support for Babar, Rashid as Chennai fans turn up in large numbers
    Kavita Menon,Suganthavalli M
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: This is my new home, says Chamari Athapaththu on Sydney Thunder
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Guardiola believes Messi should have his own Ballon d’Or category
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: Sumit Antil breaks javelin throw World Record at Asian Para Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka needs to fight fire with fire against England, says Mathews
    PTI
  5. BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as India Women’s Senior Team head coach
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment