MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia

In a battle favouring the defending champion, it would be interesting to see if David can beat Goliath, with Ahmedabad Defenders eyeing history at the World Championship.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 19:17 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Netra V
It’s a do-or-die match for the Defenders, as winning this might guarantee them a spot in the semifinal, a feat historic for the host country.
It’s a do-or-die match for the Defenders, as winning this might guarantee them a spot in the semifinal, a feat historic for the host country. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

It’s a do-or-die match for the Defenders, as winning this might guarantee them a spot in the semifinal, a feat historic for the host country. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A glitch in the plan is no cause for worry for the Ahmedabad Defenders, which would look to bounce back from the defeat it faced at the hands of Brazil’s Itambe Minas at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Club World Championship (CWC) 2023 in Bengaluru.

However, the task cut out for them is nothing short of an uphill battle. The Defenders will face the defending champion, Sir Sicoma Perugia of Italy, on Friday with hopes of a miracle.

The pressure of defending the title is no walk in the park, and yet the Italian setter and the last CWC edition’s Most Valuable Player, Simone Giannelli, rebuked the thought.

“I don’t think (that we are under pressure). We are here due to last year’s victory. For us, it’s important to play high-level volleyball, improve our game, compete against good teams and do our best,” said the 27-year-old setter.

Giannelli is also curious about the loud and boisterous Indian fans. “This is my first time in India, so I’m curious about the Indian fans. I’m happy to play against them (Defenders), and the only thing I know is that India loves volleyball,” he added.

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024: Kochi Blue Spikers retains Erin, George, Jibin and Abhinav

This will be the Italian team’s second match of the tournament after facing Minas on Thursday. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die match for the Defenders, as winning this might guarantee them a spot in the semifinal, a feat historic for the host country.

India’s Ashwal Rai hopes that the young talents in the team can channel their performance to dominate the opponent.

“Most of the players in this team are young, which will lead to an aggressive performance, which will help us to dominate the opponents. We will try our best to stand up to their hopes and expectations and aim for the title,” said the Karnataka blocker.

ALSO READ | Ukkrapandian looks to prove age is ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship

On the other hand, Angamuthu, who was the Defenders’ second-best scorer with seven points against Minas, planned on taking it slow and steady.

“We haven’t thought about the semifinal or final, as we want to take it slow by planning on one match at a time for better performance. If we perform better, we will surely have the game in our hands, and help us compete against the best players in the world,” said the 29-year-old attacker.

In a battle favouring the defending champion, it would be interesting to see if David can beat Goliath.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship /

Ahmedabad Defenders /

Angamuthu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
  2. WPL 2023: Ahead of auction, England’s Danni Wyatt sends reminder to franchises with classy knock against India
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Life is still the same for Sania Mirza
  4. Kapil Dev: 'Broad, tough to face'
  5. Dhiraj hopes to stumble where he can, to perform where he must
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Volleyball

  1. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
  2. Prime Volleyball League 2023 auction: List of players sold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders loses to Brazil’s Itambe Minas on opening day
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prime Volleyball League 2024: Kochi Blue Spikers retains Erin, George, Jibin and Abhinav
    Stan Rayan
  5. Ukkrapandian looks to prove age is ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
  2. WPL 2023: Ahead of auction, England’s Danni Wyatt sends reminder to franchises with classy knock against India
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Life is still the same for Sania Mirza
  4. Kapil Dev: 'Broad, tough to face'
  5. Dhiraj hopes to stumble where he can, to perform where he must
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment