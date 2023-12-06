MagazineBuy Print

Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders loses to Brazil’s Itambe Minas on opening day

The Indian franchise matched Minas for a good part of two sets, but lost steam in the third.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 22:50 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanchez of Itambe Minas in action during the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship.
Sanchez of Itambe Minas in action during the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Sanchez of Itambe Minas in action during the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN/THE HINDU

Brazil’s Itambe Minas proved too good for Ahmedabad Defenders as it ran out a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 in a Pool A match on the opening day of the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. The Indian franchise matched Minas for a good part of two sets, but lost steam in the third.

ALSO READ | Ukkrapandian looks to prove age is ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship

It was evident from the start that the tie rested on how much attacking space the visitors would be allowed. The trio of Michael Sanchez, Paulo Silva and Marcus Coelho led the charge, with some fine spiking. But Minas let the Defenders stay within touching distance in the opening two sets by committing a slew of mistakes, including many on service.

However, Minas was head and shoulders above the Defenders in the third. Cuban Sanchez was the top-former, totalling 20 points in the match (17 attacks, 2 blocks and 1 serve), and was ably assisted by Silva (10 pts) and Coelho (9). For the Defenders, Amit Balwan Singh was the best, with 13 points in all.

In the day’s first tie, Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds defeated Turkish side Halkbank Spor Kulubu 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.

THE RESULTS
The results: Suntory Sunbirds bt Halkbank Spor Kulubu 25-23, 25-23, 25-16; Itambe Minas bt Ahmedabad Defenders 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.

Ahmedabad Defenders /

FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship

