PVL 2022: Calicut Heroes eyeing comeback in Ahmedabad clash, says setter Jithin

Calicut Heroes' setter Jithin N said the match against Kolkata Thunderbolts which the former lost on Monday was just the beginning for it.

"We played well, but unfortunately we lost the game. We will plan our strategies for our next match against Ahmedabad Defenders tomorrow. The team is confident to take on our next opponents," Jithin said on the eve of its next match.

"My father is a ration shop owner and my mother is a homemaker. It was difficult to acquire certain things like shoes in the early days of my volleyball career, but my father has supported me a lot and a lot of senior players also helped me," he said tracing his journey.

The 28-year-old from the Calicut district said the Indian volleyball circuit needed a professional league to get better.

"I feel the RuPay PVL will help the Indian volleyball players a lot. The athletes have an opportunity to become better players as they can rub shoulders with foreign players. A professional league like this was needed to improve Indian volleyball," he explained.

Ahmedabad Defenders' Shon T John expressed that his team will look to continue their good form.

"It was really exciting to play my first PVL game against Chennai Blitz on Sunday. We are receiving a lot of support from the coaches and management and we'll look to play well in our next match as well," he said.

" Everyone's confidence in the team is high. We'll play a good game and make our team proud," Shon said.

"My father passed away two years ago. I live with my mother and grandparents. My mother used to work as a nurse in Saudi Arabia and now she is retired. My family is dependent on me," he said.

"There wasn't a lot of training camps in my village, but one Nationals player called Shamji helped me a lot. He taught me the techniques of volleyball and took me to local matches. After gaining some experience, I attained a lot of confidence and made big strides in my career," the attacker said.

The Calicut Heroes will take on the Ahmedabad Defenders in the fifth match of the PVL at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday at 7 pm.