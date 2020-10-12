2020 Junior World Wrestling Championship cancelled: UWW

The UWW Executive Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Junior World Wrestling Championship as the conditions for holding the meet were not met. The committee met on Monday to discuss the road ahead for the senior and junior championships, scheduled to be held in Belgrade.

Although the junior meet was cancelled, UWW has decided to go ahead with the senior championship in from December 12-20.

"The UWW has decided to cancel the 2020 Junior World Championship because the conditions for holding this championship are not met," a statement from the UWW read.

"With regard to the 2020 Senior World Championship, 70% of the participating countries have confirmed their participation, hence, the UWW decided to keep this event in Belgrade from 12-20 December 2020 but it will also depend on the participation figures collected and obviously on the evolution of the pandemic," it added.

However, the committee will again meet on November 6 to check the entry received and discuss the current situation of the pandemic. This meeting would decide if the senior championship will be held or postponed to a further date owing to the pandemic.