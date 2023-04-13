Wrestling

Aman Sehrawat lines himself up for gold at Asian Championships

Sehrawat, who trains at Delhi’s famed Chhatrasal stadium, got the better of Japan’s Rikuto Arai 7-1 in the quarterfinal before beating China’s Wanhao Zou 7-4 in the semifinal.

PTI
Astana 13 April, 2023 16:32 IST
Wrestler Aman Sehrawat beats China’s Wanhao Zou 7-4 in the semifinal to line himself up for the gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat beats China's Wanhao Zou 7-4 in the semifinal to line himself up for the gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Aman Sehrawat continued to impress on the senior circuit as he stormed into the final of the 57kg competition at the Asian Wrestling Championships even as two other Indians reached the bronze-medal round here Thursday.

Sehrawat, who won the U23 World Championships last year, will now clash with Kyrgyzstan’s Almaz Smanbekov in the gold-medal bout.

It will be a second podium finish of the 2023 season for Sehrawat, who had won a bronze at the Zagreb Open in February.

Deepak Kukna (79kg) and Deepak Nehra (97kg) will fight for bronze medals after losing their respective semifinals even as Anuj Kumar (65kg) and Mulayam Yadav (70kg) could not reach the medal round.

India have won 11 medals so far in the competition. The Greco-Roman wrestlers won four medals while the women grapplers grabbed seven.

